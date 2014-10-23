(Rewrites headline, paragraphs 1-5 with details from call)
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's Cemex
said on Thursday its third-quarter loss narrowed from the
previous year and that it ruled out bidding on any assets up for
sale as part of a merger between its two bigger rivals, boosting
its shares.
Holcim and Lafarge, the world's two
largest cement makers, have put together a list of assets to
sell as they look to win clearance from competition regulators
for their planned mega-merger. Analysts had thought Cemex might
be among those interested in bidding.
But Cemex is focused on recovering the company's
investment-grade rating and for that reason will not bid for any
Holcim or Lafarge assets, Chief Executive Officer Fernando
Gonzalez told analysts on a call.
Shares in Cemex rose 3.24 percent to 16.23 pesos after the
comment. They had risen less than one percent after the company
earlier reported a narrower, but worse than expected,
third-quarter loss.
"We believe that at this point in time, we don't need
additional assets...to create value," Gonzalez said.
Cemex said its third-quarter loss narrowed to $106 million
from $155 million in the same three months a year earlier.
Sales rose 3 percent to $4.1 billion, helped by higher
prices and a pickup in some of Cemex's biggest markets,
including the United States and Mexico. Excluding currency
fluctuations, the increase would have been 4 percent.
Cemex has hiked prices to combat weak sales in Mexico, where
an expected package of government infrastructure projects has
been slow to launch, and in other sluggish markets.
Still, the boost from higher sales volumes in Mexico and the
U.S. was not as much as analysts had expected for the third
quarter and Cemex missed expectations of quarterly sales of
$4.29 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
If the company had met those estimates, it would have
reduced the quarterly loss to $37 million, the poll showed.
Cemex, which has a heavy debt load from expensive
acquisitions made just before the financial crisis, said earlier
this year that its corporate strategy was focused on recovering
its investment-grade debt rating.
Cemex's credit rating stands at B-plus, four notches below
investment grade.
Separately, Cemex raised its investment-spending forecast
for 2014 to $765 million from $670 million.
