Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, said third-quarter consolidated net sales rose 4 percent, helped by increased prices and higher volumes in Mexico, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.
The company reported consolidated net sales of $3.6 billion during the third quarter for the ongoing operations and adjusting for currency fluctuations.
Cemex said net income was $286 million, an improvement of $330 million from a year earlier. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.