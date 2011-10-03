BRIEF-Quidel reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Quidel reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Trading in Mexican cement maker Cemex resumed on Monday, with shares down close to 17 percent at 3.70 pesos, its weakest level in more than 12 years. (Additional reporting by Lizbeth Salazar, writing by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Quidel reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Mindbody reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Says total revenue for Q4 of 2016 was $25.1 million, an increase of 13%