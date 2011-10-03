MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) plunged more than 9 percent on Monday as investors remained concerned over the company's debt situation and ability to meet future covenants, market watchers said.

Cemex shares traded at 4.04 pesos per share, accumulating a decline of 39 percent over the past two weeks. The broader market fell by 0.88 percent .MXX on Monday.

The company's management team, lead by Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano, failed last week to convince investors at a gathering in New York that Cemex financial problems were past or ease concerns about its foreign exchange exposure. [ID:nS1E78T1VY]

Cemex New York-traded stock (CX.N) was down more than 10 percent. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)