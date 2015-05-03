BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Q4 loss per share C$0.03
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 3 Building materials company Cemex is projected to make a profit in 2016, the first time since 2009, as demand improves, Barron's reported late Friday.
The Mexico-based company saw housing and construction projects collapse during and after the financial crisis but improving demand across its geographic base in the Americas, Asia and Europe make it look positioned to rise, the Barron's report said. (on.barrons.com/1KFnEaY) (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Matrrix energy technologies inc - all figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, March 22 Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru after floods and mudslides disrupted transport and restricted the availability of running water in the Andean country.