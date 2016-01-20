BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Shares in Mexican cement giant Cemex fell more than 8 percent on Wednesday, punished by a record low peso exchange rate which ratchets up its debt load.
Cemex is burdened with a heavy dollar-denominated debt load from its 2007 acquisition of Australian building products company Rinker, and has been focusing on reducing debt in a bid to regain an investment-grade rating by 2018.
The peso hit a record low on Wednesday, reaching 18.6 pesos to the dollar.
In November, Cemex Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said the strong U.S. dollar could delay the day the company is able to win back an investment grade debt rating. Since then, the dollar has strengthened more against the peso. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by David Gregorio)
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.