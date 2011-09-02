* Texas has rights to building materials under 1895 law
* Cemex could take appeal to Texas Supreme Court
By Patricia Giovine
EL PASO, Texas, Sept 2 A U.S. appeals court has
ruled in favor of Texas in a lawsuit against Mexican company
Cemex SAB (CMXCPO.MX) CMX.N for $558 million in mining
royalties owed in the United States.
The appeals court in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday
overturned a 2009 district court ruling that found in favor of
the cement maker after Texas claimed Cemex should pay royalties
related to its mining of a quarry near the Texan border city.
Texas has rights to the granite, limestone and other
valuable building materials under the 1895 Mining Act, the
appeals court said in its ruling.
The state says the royalties are constitutionally dedicated
to its Permanent School Fund, which is a fund for Texas public
schools.
In a statement, Cemex said "we disagree with the ruling as
it stands."
According to the original lawsuit, Cemex and its
predecessors have mined about 100 million tons of stone and
building materials in the quarry since 1940.
Monterrey-based Cemex, which bought the quarry in 2005 from
the British group RMC, could appeal the ruling in Texas'
Supreme Court.
The cement maker said in a statement it could not comment
on ongoing litigation.
"Quarrying operations have been ongoing at the McKelligon
Canyon site since the 1940s well before Cemex's acquisition in
2005," Cemex said. "Cemex will continue to vigorously defend
itself against the State's claim for royalties."
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez in Monterrey and
Elinor Comlay in Mexico City, editing by Matthew Lewis)