BRASILIA, July 6 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA denied it has hired financial advisers to sell assets, the power distributor firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Cemig, as the company is known, hired at least three investment banks to prepare the sale of small hydropower plants and a gas distribution unit, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the plans.