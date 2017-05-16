SAO PAULO May 16 Brazil's Cia Energética de
Minas Gerais will release in coming weeks a list of
assets the power company will put up for sale to reduce its
debt, Chief Financial Officer Adézio Lima said in a conference
call on Tuesday.
Lima confirmed that the company known as Cemig is in talks
to sell its stake in the Santo Antonio hydroelectric dam and an
agreement may be reached soon. Cemig also plans to sell shares
in transmission company Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica
SA, or Taesa, he added.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)