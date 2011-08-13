* Profit rises to 523 million reais, misses estimates

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Cemig (CMIG4.SA)(CIG.N), the Brazilian power utility controlled by Minas Gerais state, said on Friday its second quarter profit rose 29 percent from the year earlier.

Profits rose to 523 million reais ($325 million), below the average estimate of 540 million reais provided by analysts consulted in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a key measure of cash-generation capacity known as EBITDA, rose 18 percent to 1.3 billion reais.

Cemig has embarked on a wave of takeovers to become the nation's leading diversified electricity utility.

Brazil's electricity industry is consolidating as the government boosts its role in the sector to push for lower tariffs for industry and consumers. ($1=1.61 reais) (Reporting by Ana Flavia Rochas, writing by Brian Ellsworth)