BRASILIA Feb 21 Brazilian electricity company
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais Cemig is
considering buying a stake in Colombia's third-biggest power
generator Isagen SA, the latest step by Brazil's
second-biggest power utility to expand in fast-growing markets
and segments.
The potential acquisition of a stake in Isagen would be
consistent with Cemig's strategy of "balanced growth in power
generation, transmission and distribution, either through
organic growth or through mergers and acquisitions," according
to a securities filing late on Thursday.
Colombia's government has been actively pursuing the sale of
its 56.7 percent stake in Isagen. Colombian Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas met with U.S. and European power companies in
Davos last month to discuss terms of a potential deal.
The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company,
majority-controlled by the state of Minas Gerais, is seeking to
develop new generation assets after rejecting a Brazilian
government offer in 2012 to cut rates in exchange for a renewal
to its concessions to operate hydroelectric plants. Targets for
growth include renewable energy and potential acquisitions
outside Brazil, analysts said.
According to Cemig's statement, Isagen controls six
generation units with a total capacity of 2,212 megawatts hour.
Colombia expects to fecth $2.5 billion from the sale of the
government's stake in the company, Cardenas said.
