SAO PAULO Aug 1 Brazilian utility Companhia
Energética de Minas Gerais SA the hired investment
bank unit of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Itau BBA, as
adviser for its gas unit Gasmig, the company said in a
securities filing on Monday.
Cemig, as the holding company is known, said Itau BBA will
advise on a plan to raise capital for the company. Reuters
reported on July 5 that the state-run utility was hiring
investment banks, including Itaú BBA, to sell its gas business
and hydroelectric plants.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)