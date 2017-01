SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Brazil's power holding company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais has sold a stake in an energy transmission unit in Chile for $56.5 million, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Cemig, as the Brazilian company is known, has sold 49 percent of Transchile Charrúa Transmisión SA to Ferrovial Transco Chile SpA, a Chilean unit of Spain's Ferrovial SA. The Brazilian company has been selling assets to reduce debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)