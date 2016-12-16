(Adds comments, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Leonardo Goy
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Dec 16 Tensions between the
Brazilian state of Minas Gerais and the top management of Cia
Energética de Minas Gerais SA are escalating over Chief
Executive Officer Mauro Borges' debt-reduction and asset-sales
strategy, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
According to the people, Borges could leave the electricity
holding company if the state of Minas Gerais, Cemig's
controlling shareholder, refuses to back his plan of selling
several non-essential assets to cut debt. Both sides are in
talks to settle their differences, the people added.
Minas Gerais Governor Fernando Pimentel, who is under
investigation for alleged illegal campaign funding, is at odds
with part of a plan to sell some assets to help cut Cemig's 16.3
billion-real ($4.8 billion) debt. Pimentel is faced with a deep
budget crisis and fallout from the November 2015 burst of a
tailings dam in the mineral-rich state.
Investors say that under Borges and Chief Financial Officer
Fabiano Maia Pereira, Cemig has reworked terms of some loans and
sold a stake in Transmissão Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA
. They hired banks to sell stakes in Renova Energia
SA, several small dams and a power venture with Vale
SA.
Both executives would step down if the differences with the
Minas Gerais state government are not resolved, the sources
said.
The media office of Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Cemig did
not have an immediate comment. Pimentel's office said in a
statement that Cemig's board was solely responsible for
decisions on asset sales, without elaborating on the executives.
Pimentel has not said why he opposes the Cemig debt plan but
some analysts believe he would welcome asset sales if the
proceeds could be used to help with the state's fiscal crisis.
Preferred shares, the most widely traded class of Cemig's
stock, are up 28 percent this year, partly on hopes that Borges
will succeed in selling assets to reduce the company's
obligations. The shares rose 0.3 percent to 7.25 reais on
Friday.
Reuters reported on Nov. 18 that Cemig was trying to sell
its 45 percent stake in the Aliança Geração de Energia SA
venture. It also reported on Sept. 16 that the company was
looking for new partners for Light Energia SA
.
Cemig has been the center of battles between the state of
Minas Gerais and investors in the past. In 1999, former Minas
Governor Itamar Franco wrested control of Cemig from AES Corp
and Southern Co in courts, saying the
privatization process by which the firms took over the utility
was questionable.
($1 = 3.3673 reais)
