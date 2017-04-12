SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.

Cemig, as the utility is known, is also considering existing options in capital markets to reduce a 52 percent stake in Light Energia SA, said Chief Financial Officer Adezio Lima, without elaborating. Lima spoke on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter financial results.

($1 = 3.1525 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)