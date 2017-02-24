SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET SHARES UP 0.3 PCT, KROGER SHARES OFF 9.6 PCT IN PREMARKET TRADE
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET SHARES UP 0.3 PCT, KROGER SHARES OFF 9.6 PCT IN PREMARKET TRADE
(Corrects typo in first paragraph)
Feb 24 Cempra Inc said on Friday that its experimental drug to treat acute bacterial skin infections met the main goal of a late-stage study, sending the company's shares surging 41 percent in premarket trading.
The drug, oral fusidic acid, is designed to treat serious acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). These infections involve deep tissue or are associated with an underlying disease such as diabetes. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET SHARES UP 0.3 PCT, KROGER SHARES OFF 9.6 PCT IN PREMARKET TRADE
* Futures up: Dow 14 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, June 16 The second biggest ever inflow into U.S. stocks has given global share funds their best week since last year's U.S. election, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed, though there was a warning a "Humpty-Dumpty"-style big fall could be coming.