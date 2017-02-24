(Corrects typo in first paragraph)

Feb 24 Cempra Inc said on Friday that its experimental drug to treat acute bacterial skin infections met the main goal of a late-stage study, sending the company's shares surging 41 percent in premarket trading.

The drug, oral fusidic acid, is designed to treat serious acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). These infections involve deep tissue or are associated with an underlying disease such as diabetes.