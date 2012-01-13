* Plans to offer up to 6 mln shares

Jan 13 U.S. pharmaceutical company Cempra Holdings LLC said it expects its initial public offering of up to 6 million shares to be priced between $11 and $13 apiece.

In October, the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based holding company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $86.25 million in the IPO.

Cempra expects to use proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and other research and development activities.

The company, which develops medicines for curing bacterial infections, said it has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CEMP." (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)