ATHENS, Sept 24 Position: Greek central bank
governor
Incumbent: Yannis Stournaras
Term: Six-year term starting June 2014
Date of Birth: December 10, 1956
Key facts:
- A well-respected economist, Stournaras spearheaded
Greece's return to economic stability since being appointed
finance minister in 2012 after it nearly crashed out of the euro
zone.
- A former CEO of a commercial bank, he headed Greece's
influential think-tank IOBE, and was a government economic
adviser when Greece strove to join the euro zone.
- Under Stournaras, Athens returned to bond markets in April
2014 after a four-year exile with a successful sale of 3 billion
euros of bonds, and posted its first primary budget surplus in a
decade in 2013.
- Stournaras has been a keen advocate of tighter economic
integration in the euro zone, by coordinating member states'
financial policies and devising financing tools to spur growth
in cash-strapped southern European countries.
- He has been a magnet for criticism by anti-bailout groups
who have attacked him for implementing the harsh spending cuts
demanded under Greece's 237-billion-euro European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.
