ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 1 Russia's rate of inflation could reach 6.5 percent by the end of 2014, the central bank's head of monetary policy Ksenia Yudaeva said on Tuesday, although the bank was not yet changing its official forecast.

"It could be 6.5 percent. But for the time being our base forecast is 6 percent," she said at a banking conference in St Petersburg. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)