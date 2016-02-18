TEL AVIV Feb 18 Bank of Israel Governor Karnit
Flug said on Thursday she would oppose some parts of a banking
reform being advanced by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon that
could hurt the public and cause instability in the banking
system.
A government committee in December unveiled plans to force
the country's two largest banks, Hapoalim and Leumi
, to sell their credit card businesses, as part of a
drive to boost competition in banking and make it easier and
cheaper for customers to borrow money.
"The Bank of Israel supports reforms that are necessary to
advance competition in the credit market and financial system
but will oppose steps that in the name of 'competition' can hurt
consumers, and the public in general," Flug said in a speech.
Flug said the credit card companies, once separated from
Hapoalim and Leumi, must remain under the supervision of the
central bank.
Kahlon is seeking to set up a new authority for capital
markets, insurance and savings that would report to the Finance
Ministry but its full responsibilities have not been determined
yet.
"Removing the supervision of these companies from the Bank
of Israel to a regulator whose focus and expertise are
different, raises significant concern that the damage from
separating the credit card companies will be greater than the
benefits," Flug said.
She would also oppose any attempt in the future to force No.
3 bank Discount and No. 5 bank First International
Bank to sell a third joint credit card unit.
Moreover, she opposes a proposal by the committee to
prohibit Hapoalim and Leumi from issuing credit cards, saying
this would create a monopoly of three companies issuing credit
cards.
"The Bank of Israel will strongly oppose steps that could
plant the seeds of the next crisis or hurt the public," Flug
said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)