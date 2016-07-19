JERUSALEM, July 19 Labour productivity in Israel
is 14 percent lower than the average for advanced economies,
reflecting poor education and lack of skills, and limited
government support for non-export sectors, the Bank of Israel
said on Tuesday.
Productivity, or output per worker, is especially low in
domestically focused sectors such as food production and
construction, although it exceeds the OECD average in the
electronics industry. That helps reduce the overall productivity
gap between Israel and other advanced economies, the central
bank said.
"The productivity gap, to Israel's detriment, is greater in
industries in which the disadvantage in skills is more
significant," the bank said.
Although more Israelis have academic degrees than the
developed country average, "real improvement" in the quality of
education is needed to increase the supply of skilled workers.
The central bank said the government gives support to the
technology industry, which employs highly skilled workers, while
sectors like construction, trade and services -- including
tourism -- receive little support.
"The most effective investment in basic cognitive skills is
through early childhood education -- preschool and elementary
school education -- and it is recommended to adopt this
approach," the Bank of Israel said.
