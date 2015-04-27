JERUSALEM, April 27 The Bank of Israel kept its
benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a second
straight month on Monday amid data showing improved economic
growth.
Most economists expected no move in the wake of an upward
revision to fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth and
other recent data showing moderate economic expansion.
But further easing is possible in coming months since
deflation has persisted for seven months, with Israel's annual
inflation rate at -1.0 percent, and as the shekel has
reversed some of its losses made since the middle of 2014.
The central bank has made the shekel a key policy issue
since a strong currency harms Israel's export-dependent economy.
