* Bk of Israel: Q1 growth led by domestic demand, services exports

* Shekel weakened 0.4 pct in past month

* Economists expect rates to stay on hold through 2014 (Adds details, comments from central bank, analyst)

JERUSALEM, April 28 The Bank of Israel left its main interest rates steady for a second straight month on Monday, citing faster economic growth in the first quarter and stable inflation.

The decision to keep the benchmark lending rate at 0.75 percent, its lowest level since November 2009, had been expected by all 13 economists in a Reuters poll and most expect steady rates at least through 2014.

"Data which became available this month indicate that in the first quarter there was some acceleration in the expansion of the economy," the Bank of Israel said in a statement.

Growth was led by domestic demand and services exports while goods exports were at a virtual standstill, it said.

Official figures for first-quarter growth are due on May 18.

The central bank unexpectedly cut rates in February on disinflation concerns but held steady a month ago.

In its statement on Monday, the bank noted that inflation expectations in a year's time were below 2 percent - the midpoint of the government's annual target of 1-3 percent. The inflation rate edged up to 1.3 percent in March.

Israel this month revised up economic growth for the final quarter of 2013 to an annualised 3.2 percent rate from a prior estimate of 2.7 percent.

However, the Bank of Israel trimmed its 2014 economic growth estimate last month to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent.

Low inflation, which could signal weak demand, was a key factor in the February rate cut but in holding rates last month policymakers said it was due more to moderate global activity than domestic demand.

"In our estimate, there is no significant reason to change interest rates," said Ilan Artzi, chief investment officer at the Halman-Aldubi Group.

He noted that prices likely jumped in April but in the months afterwards, the monthly consumer price index will revert to low levels.

However, the Manufacturers' Association was disappointed and said low inflation gave room for a further rate cut to halt an appreciation of the shekel, which stands at a nearly three-year peak versus the dollar at a rate of 3.48.

The central bank, which continues to buy dollars frequently to curb the shekel's strength, said the shekel weakened 0.4 percent in terms of the nominal effective exchange rate in the past month but has appreciated 4.5 percent in the past year.

Home prices rose by an annual 6-7 percent this month while the volume of mortgages being taken out remains high.

"There is continued uncertainty regarding the effect on price levels and activity volume of the policy measures which were decided upon," the Bank of Israel said, referring to recent steps taken aimed at reining in rising home prices. They included a host of measures to tighten mortgage rules. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton)