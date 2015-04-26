* Rates decision due Monday at 1400 GMT

* Q4 GDP revised higher to annualised 7.0 pct

* Some analysts see possible cut in future due to shekel gains

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, April 26 The Bank of Israel is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged for a second straight month amid signs of a stronger economy, although analysts say the chances of a rate cut have increased due to a strengthening of the shekel.

Nine of 10 economists polled by Reuters expected the central bank to leave its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.1 percent. One analyst forecast a 10 basis point reduction to zero when the decision is announced on Monday at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

"The uptick in activity will persuade the Bank of Israel to keep rates on hold," Kasper Lund-Jensen, a Goldman Sachs economist, wrote in a note to clients. "That said, the shekel remains very strong in trade-weighted terms in a historical context, and we believe the central bank will respond to additional shekel appreciation from the current level."

He and others said the central bank could step up dollar purchases, cut rates to zero or below and/or start using unconventional policy tools as a result of the stronger shekel.

Recent data point to an improved economy, with fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth revised in its third estimate to an annualised 7.0 percent rate from 6.8 percent, while Israel's purchasing managers' index moved back to above the 50 point level that separates manufacturing expansion from contraction.

Still, deflation remains a big issue for policymakers. Although the consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in March from February, the annual inflation rate held steady at -1.0 percent.

Expectations for inflation in a year's time based on bond yields have also edged down to a 0.5 percent rate, according to Bank of Israel data.

The central bank, which foresees economic growth of 3.2 percent this year, made a surprise rate cut of 15 basis points in February, mainly to weaken the shekel and boost exports and the economy. Exports comprise about 40 percent of Israel's economic activity.

The shekel then weakened to 4.05 per dollar from 3.86 and has stayed close to 4 up to recent sessions, in which the Israeli currency has strengthened to 3.92.

Barclays Capital said the move, along with persisting deflation, provides an "incentive for the Bank of Israel to signal its bias for a weaker shekel by cutting rates" to zero on Monday.

A month ago, the central bank board unanimously voted to keep the key rate stable, saying the inflation and growth environment did not support a change. It also said the effect of prior cuts was not exhausted. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jane Baird)