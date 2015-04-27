(Adds central bank, analyst comments, shekel reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, April 27 The Bank of Israel kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a second straight month on Monday, saying it expected prices to pick up after a recent bout of deflation.

Deflation coupled with a strong shekel has raised expectations that the central bank could cut interest rates further although most economists did not expect any change at Monday's meeting.

Deflation has persisted for seven months. Consumer prices fell 1 percent in March from a year earlier, the biggest drop in nearly eight years. The government targets inflation of 1-3 percent.

"Short-term inflation expectations from various sources are near the lower bound of the inflation target range, or slightly below it," the Bank of Israel said in a statement, adding that longer-term inflation expectations were stable around 2 percent.

Data published by the central bank last week showed that inflation in a year's time, based on bond yields, would be 0.5 percent.

"This decision points to the stabilisation of inflation within the target range," said Roni Solomon, head of the advisory department at Batucha Mortgages.

The government revised fourth-quarter economic growth higher earlier this month to an annualised 7.0 percent, from 6.8 percent. The economy bounced back from virtually no growth in the third quarter of 2014 due to the Gaza war.

The Bank of Israel said on Monday that recent indicators point to moderate economic growth in the first quarter of 2015.

The central bank cut interest rates in February but economists say it will want to see more data - particularly first quarter gross domestic product figures on May 17 - before taking a decision on whether to cut rates to zero or into negative territory to curb the shekel or to support the economy or to help spur inflation.

Policymakers are also probably waiting for a new government to be formed to see what economic policies will be introduced and whether they might lead to inflation pressures.

In lowering its key rate in February, the Bank of Israel pointed to the need to weaken the shekel, since exports account for about 40 percent of economic activity.

The shekel had weakened by 5 percent versus the dollar since the February 23 reduction but it has reversed some of those losses in the past few sessions, leading to speculation of a possible rate cut.

The Bank of Israel did not comment on how it views the current level, only noting that the shekel appreciated 3 percent against the dollar in the last month and more importantly for the bank, 1.7 percent on a trade-weighted basis amid accommodative monetary policies in several major economies.

"A decline in the projected rate of world trade growth and continued appreciation are liable to weigh on growth of exports and of the tradable sector," the Bank of Israel said.

The shekel strengthened to 3.90 per dollar - a two-month high - after the central bank's rate announcement on Monday, from 3.93 beforehand.