By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM Jan 25 The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for the 11th straight month on Monday, citing improved economic growth but lingering concerns about the effect of the shekel currency's strength on exports.

The bank reiterated that monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable time.

"Partial indicators that became available this month point to economic activity continuing its moderate improvement in the fourth quarter of 2015, and the effect of the security situation on economic activity remaining moderate," the Bank of Israel said in a statement.

Almost daily stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks by Palestinians have killed 25 Israelis and one U.S. citizen since the start of October, while Israeli forces have killed at least 149 Palestinians, 95 of them assailants according to authorities.

Israel's economy grew an annualised 2.1 percent in the third quarter, rebounding from zero growth the prior three months. In all of 2015, the economy grew an estimated 2.3 percent. The central bank projects 2.8 percent growth this year.

It noted that while the shekel weakened 2 percent versus the dollar in the past month, it is up 6.6 percent in the last year against a basket of currencies of Israel's largest trading partners such as the United States, euro zone and China.

The shekel's strength, the bank said, continues to weigh on goods exports. Overall, Israel's exports fell 3 percent in 2015.

A Bank of Israel official told Reuters last week that the bank intends to continue intervening in the foreign exchange market to try and weaken the shekel.

Israel's deflation deepened in December, with the annual inflation rate slipping to -1.0 percent from -0.9 percent in November. The central bank has attributed the more than one-year bout of deflation to falling oil and commodity prices. Expectations of inflation in a year's time are about -0.1 percent, below an official target of 1 to 3 percent.

The central bank said that in addition to declines in short-term inflation expectations, there was a decrease in the medium-term as well. Further price reductions mandated by the government for water, public transportation and auto insurance would be reflected in upcoming consumer prices indices, it added.

All 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no rate change, while the central bank's own economists expect the rate to stay on hold at least until the fourth quarter when it is expected to gradually rise.

Officials have said there was no need to follow U.S. rate hikes, especially when European rates remain very low. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)