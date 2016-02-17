JERUSALEM Feb 17 The Bank of Israel is expected to keep short-term interest rates unchanged for a 12th straight month next week, after the economy rebounded in the second half of 2015 and inflation improved in January.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters believe the central bank will leave its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.1 percent when the decision is announced on Monday at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

Last month, policymakers voted 4-0 to keep rates on hold and reiterated that monetary policy would remain accommodative for a considerable time.

Officials have cautioned that the bank will not likely start raising interest rates following the start of a rate hike cycle by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The bank's own economists estimate the key rate will stay at 0.1 percent for the first three quarters of 2016 and start rising in the fourth quarter to end the year at 0.25 percent, then increase to 1 percent by the end of 2017.

Yet, the outlook for Israeli rates is more complex given the divergence in policy between its main trading partners, with the United States tightening policy and Europe remaining more expansionary.

Some analysts of late have begun to forecast rates falling to zero or negative. Officials believe such action would only take place in an "unconventional" scenario, such as a sudden downturn in Europe, Israel's largest trading partner, that would have implications on exports.

Citi has predicted that Israel would "join the negative policy rate club over the next three months".

Similarly, "data published since the monetary committee's previous meeting ... do not support a change in the committee's stance," said Credit Suisse economist Nimrod Mevorach.

"Yet, we acknowledge the building pressure on the monetary committee to ease monetary policy against the recent dovish shift in major central banks' policies and the renewed appreciation pressure on the shekel."

The shekel has gained 2 percent against the dollar since the last decision on Jan. 25, reversing a 2 percent depreciation the prior month. At the same time, the shekel has also rose against a basket of currencies of Israel's largest trading partners.

The economy grew an annualised 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, while growth for all of 2015 was 2.6 percent. Growth is projected at 2.8 percent in 2016.

The annual inflation rate improved to a -0.6 percent rate in January from -1.0 percent in December. Largely due to a drop in oil prices, Israel - whose inflation target is 1-3 percent a year - has been in a deflation trend for 17 months. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tom Heneghan)