JERUSALEM, June 27 The Bank of Israel left its main interest rate at 0.1 percent for a 16th straight month on Monday in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but it cut its economic growth forecasts.

Governor Karnit Flug said uncertainty over the impact of Britain's 'Brexit' vote means monetary policy may stay accommodative for a considerable time.

She told reporters that volatility in financial markets remains high and that it is still difficult to know what the final short-term effects of the UK referendum result will be on markets.

While some central banks have said they are ready to provide resources to the banking system and to open foreign currency liquidity between central banks, Flug said Israel did not need such measures.

On Sunday, the Finance Ministry said the economic impact from the Brexit vote would be just a 0.1 percent hit to exports. Britain is Israel's second-largest trading partner by country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said there will be no direct impact from Britain's decision to leave the European Union, saying Israel's economy was strong.

Israeli share indices have fallen 3.5 percent the past two trading sessions, more moderate than other Western markets. The shekel has weakened to 3.89 per dollar from 3.82 last week, a level Flug believes is still an over-appreciation, while rising 10 percent against the pound since Friday.

She noted that the central bank would continue to buy foreign currency as an "integral part of monetary policy."

While policymakers had many reasons to keep rates steady again, they cited Brexit as a key factor.

"The Monetary (Policy) Committee is of the opinion that, in view of the uncertainty generated due to the Brexit, the risks to achieving the inflation target and to growth have increased," the central bank said in its statement on interest rates.

Analysts said rates may stay on hold for a while.

"The option of raising or lowering rates is off the table given the period of unknown," said Ilan Artzi, chief investment officer at Halman-Aldubi.

FORECAST CUTS

The bank cut its estimate for Israeli economic growth this year to 2.4 percent from 2.8 percent, and trimmed its 2017 growth forecast to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent.

It pointed to a much weaker than expected annualised growth rate of 1.3 percent in the first quarter, a period hit with continued weak exports. At the same time, consumer spending should stay robust but moderate slightly in the second half of 2016, it said.

The economy grew 2.5 percent last year.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change by the central bank.

The Bank of Israel's staff expects the benchmark interest rate to remain unchanged through the third quarter of 2017 and then rise 15 basis points to 0.25 percent by the end of next year.

The annual inflation rate, currently -0.8 percent, is forecast to reach 1 percent in a year's time. Israel, which has an official target of 1 to 3 percent a year, has been in a deflation trend for 21 months.