JERUSALEM Aug 4 Israeli policymakers believe
borrowers will be able to repay debts when interest rates rise
again and that there is no major financial imbalance developing,
the Bank of Israel said on Monday.
Citing low inflation and weak economic growth, the central
bank last week lowered its benchmark interest rate to 0.5
percent from 0.75 percent, matching an all-time low at the
height of the global financial crisis in 2009.
In its semi-annual monetary report, the central bank said
one of the risks to financial stability in a low interest rate
environment is the stimulation of demand for credit and a fear
that borrowers will not be able to repay debt when rates rise.
"In the view of the members of the (monetary policy)
committee, the main financial risk originates from the housing
market, and steps taken by the Supervisor of Banks in recent
years are keeping that risk low," the central bank said.
To combat a surge in housing prices, the banking regulator
tightened mortgage requirements and other measures to protect
banks and borrowers.
"The effectiveness of these measures can be seen in the
reduced risk characteristics of mortgages," it said. "On the
other hand, the demand for business credit has not expanded and
in general there is no observable financial imbalance in this
area."
The central bank said government plans to eliminate the 18
percent value added tax (VAT) for some home buyers had led to
reduced demand for housing for the time being.
It "created an incentive for potentially eligible buyers to
delay their purchase of a home and it can be assumed that part
of the drop in the number of transactions observed starting in
March is the result," the Bank of Israel said.
But the drop in the number of transactions started already
in January.
"The postponement of purchases reduces short-term demand and
therefore can be expected to weaken the forces working to
increase prices," it said. "However, it is reasonable to assume
that when the plan goes into effect, the pent-up demand will be
released and demand will increase."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)