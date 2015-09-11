By Mitra Taj
| BUENOS AIRES, Sept 11
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 11 The surprise decision by
Peru's central bank this week to hike its benchmark interest
rate for the first time since 2011 may embolden regional peers
also torn between weak growth and currency-driven inflation to
follow suit.
Central banks in Colombia and Chile have in recent meetings
eyed raising rates to tame inflation fanned by their currencies'
fall against the dollar. But they have held off due to lingering
concerns that it would undermine their still-flagging economies.
"It will be a nudge for the rest of the banks to act," said
4Cast analyst Pedro Tuesta.
Chile's central bank and a member of Colombia's central bank
board both declined to comment.
"Each one will be looking for the opportunity to make their
respective modifications," as needed, said Adrian Armas, an
economist with Peru's central bank.
Peru raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis
points to 3.5 percent on Thursday. The timing of the move - a
week before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting -
left its bank ahead of the curve.
Expectations for a U.S. rate hike have helped the dollar
surge against emerging market currencies this past year. Peru's
currency is down 12 percent in the past 12 months, while Chile
and Colombia's currencies have slipped 17 and 56 percent
respectively.
A U.S. rate hike could stoke further demand for greenbacks.
"With this move the central bank has stepped out ahead of
other central banks that have been waiting for the Fed to
decide," said Mario Guerrero with Scotiabank.
Chile's central bank will mull a rate increase Sept. 15
while Colombia's next rate-setting meeting is Sept. 25.
Like Peru, the two countries saw inflation spike in August
on currency pressures.
"It is quite plausible that other central banks will also
hike in the near term," said Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto
Ramos. "Colombia may be next, and Chile and Mexico may not be
that far away."
Peru's central bank has intervened aggressively in the
local currency market to prop up the sol and tightened controls
on derivatives to curb speculation.
The last time the bank lifted the key rate was in May 2011,
after the mining-fueled economy rebounded from the global
financial crisis. Today, as in neighboring Colombia and Chile,
the economy is on wobblier footing.
"Raising rates while the growth remains weak is risky," said
Hugo Perea with BBVA, "but I think we will see similar decisions
in the region."
(Additional Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago and Helen
Murphy in Bogota, Editing by Richard Lough and Chizu Nomiyama)