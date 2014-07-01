UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 1 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday the rouble's long-term stability could be ensured only by curbing capital flight.
"The rouble's long-term stability is possible only by lowering the outflow of capital," Nabiullina told a central bank conference in St Petersburg.
She added that capital flight from Russia this year would remain high. According to official forecasts, net capital outflow should reach around $100 billion this year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts