NEW YORK, April 9 Foreign central banks
increased their ownership of U.S. Treasury securities more
slowly in the latest week, but still brought their Treasuries
holdings at the Federal Reserve to their highest level in three
months, Fed data on Thursday showed.
Holdings of foreign central banks' Treasuries at the Fed
rose $1.08 billion to $2.964 trillion on April 8, following a
record $62.9 billion increase the previous week, according to
Fed data.
The back-to-back weekly increases followed four weeks of
declines that took overseas central bank holdings of Treasuries
at the Fed to the lowest level in a year.
The rebound in Treasuries holdings coincided with a stalling
in the U.S. dollar after the Fed signaled it was not rushing to
raise short-term interest rates and a disappointing March
payrolls report.
Analysts have said some overseas central banks have drawn
down their dollar reserves to defend their currency pegs or to
stem further depreciation against the dollar.
Data released on Thursday also showed Japanese investors
sold foreign bonds at a record rate of 3.07 trillion yen in the
week ended April 3, a move which analysts attributed to balance
sheet needs at the end of the Japanese fiscal year on March 31.
Foreign central banks' holdings in corporate bonds and other
private U.S. debt rose slightly to $43.54 billion in the latest
week from $43.49 billion.
However, those banks' holdings in agency debt and
mortgage-backed securities dipped to $284.51 billion from
$284.77 billion.
The Fed's custody holdings of all U.S. bonds for overseas
central banks rose to $3.292 trillion from $3.291 trillion a
week earlier.
Foreign central banks do not keep all their holdings of U.S.
bonds at the Fed. There has been speculation that some countries
including China have increased their holdings outside of the
Fed's custody.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)