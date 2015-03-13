By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, March 13
NEW YORK, March 13 Foreign central banks have
cut their holdings of U.S. bonds to their lowest level in nearly
a year, as they have sought either to defend their currency pegs
or to stem further depreciation against the greenback, according
to recent Federal Reserve data.
The fourth weekly drop in official foreign holdings of U.S.
Treasuries and other debt offset the expected flood of money
from overseas funds and private investors scrambling for higher
yields on U.S. securities, analysts said.
Yields in Japan and parts of Europe have been stuck in
negative territory as regional central banks embarked on bond
purchase programs to stimulate their economies.
On Wednesday, the Fed's custody holdings of bonds for
overseas central banks fell to $3.234 trillion, down from $3.253
trillion from the previous week, Fed data released late Thursday
showed.
This latest figure was the lowest since March 19, 2014 when
it was $3.232 trillion.
"There is a lot of talk about people heading to the U.S. for
the yield. However, the strong dollar pushes foreign central
banks to sell dollars to defend pegs or prevent depreciation of
their currencies and this is strongly offsetting any private
sector flow," David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank wrote in
a research note published on Friday.
Foreign central bank ownership of Treasuries at the Fed fell
to $2.906 trillion in the latest week, which was the lowest
level in nearly a year. A week ago, they held $2.925 trillion in
Treasuries.
This week, the dollar hit a near 12-year peak against
a basket of currencies including the euro, yen and sterling on
expectations the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates
later this year.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department sold a combined $58
billion in fixed-rate coupon debt this week. Overall demand was
strong for the latest three-year and 10-year supply
but it was tepid at the 30-year auction.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)