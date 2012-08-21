HELSINKI Aug 21 Finnish industrial automation company Cencorp is to buy a business making conductive back sheets for solar power cells from U.S. company Avery Dennison for $500,000 and 6.7 million Cencorp shares.

Cencorp said higher costs meant it would likely post a loss for the full year rather than a profit as it had previously expected, but aims to improve profitability in the long term under a new strategy of devloping new business areas outside automation. $1=0.8103 euros)