SANTIAGO Nov 13 Diversified Chilean retailer Cencosud said on Thursday its chief executive officer, Daniel Rodriguez, has resigned.

The resignation is effective Dec. 31 and Jaime Soler Bottinelli has been named his successor, Cencosud said in a short filing with the local securities regulator. Jaime Soler has been at Cencosud since 2005, and was promoted to the post of corporate director of retail earlier this year. The company did not say why Rodriguez is leaving other than to "pursue new challenges".

Cencosud has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. It owns the supermarket chain Jumbo, the home improvement chain Easy, and the Paris department stores, as well as malls. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Galloway)