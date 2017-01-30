UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO Jan 30 Latin American retailer Cencosud said on Monday it expected consolidated sales of $16.5 billion this year on improved performance of its business units, increased online growth and new store openings.
The retailer, which is headquartered in Chile and has operations throughout South America, is controlled by Chile's Paulmann family.
Improved regional economic prospects, especially in Argentina, Brazil and Peru, will also help buttress Cencosud's business units, it said.
Cencosud said it expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin of between 7.3 and 7.6 percent in 2017 and to invest some $2.5 billion over the next four years.
Cencosud runs the Jumbo supermarkets, Paris department store and Easy home improvement store brands, among others, and has significant operations in Chile and Argentina, with a presence in Brazil, Peru, and Colombia. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources