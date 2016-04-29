UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO, April 29 Chilean retailer Cencosud has put on hold its plans to publicly list its shopping center unit on a stock exchange, the company's chairman Horst Paulmann said on Friday at the annual shareholders meeting. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.