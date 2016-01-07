UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO Jan 7 Chile's diversified retailer Cencosud denied accusations on Thursday that it colluded with two other supermarket chains in a scheme to fix the prices of fresh chicken meat.
Chile's competition regulator on Wednesday accused supermarket chains Cencosud and SMU, and the local unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc of participating in the scheme.
Cencosud said it "will energetically defend itself to prove its innocence. There is no collusion here." (Reporting by Gram Slattery)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.