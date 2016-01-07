SANTIAGO Jan 7 Chile's diversified retailer Cencosud denied accusations on Thursday that it colluded with two other supermarket chains in a scheme to fix the prices of fresh chicken meat.

Chile's competition regulator on Wednesday accused supermarket chains Cencosud and SMU, and the local unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc of participating in the scheme.

Cencosud said it "will energetically defend itself to prove its innocence. There is no collusion here." (Reporting by Gram Slattery)