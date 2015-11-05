SANTIAGO Nov 5 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud said on Thursday it has sold 39 pharmacies that operate within its Jumbo and Metro supermarkets in Colombia to the Cruz Verde pharmacy chain.

Cencosud did not provide deal terms.

In August, Mexican retail group Femsa acquired a 60 percent stake in Chilean pharmacy operator Socofar, which runs the Cruz Verde chain in Chile and Colombia. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)