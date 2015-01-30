UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO Jan 30 Latin American retailer Cencosud said on Friday that it would make investments of up to $3 billion through 2018, and forecast up to $21 billion in revenues this year.
Chile-based Cencosud, the owner of supermarket chain Jumbo, home improvement chain Easy and department stores Paris, has operations in five South American countries.
The company also said it was considering listing its shopping center unit on the stock exchange, though it would retain control. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources