* Deal to acquire stake worth around $100 million
* Acquisition gives Cencosud geographical reach
(Adds details, company statement, share price)
Oct 7 Chilean retailer Cencosud CEN.SN said
on Friday it signed a preliminary deal to take control of
department store rival Johnson's in a deal worth around $100
million.
Cencosud said in a statement it signed a letter of intent
to acquire 85.58 percent of Johnson's shares.
"For Cencosud, this operation represents a very attractive
opportunity, given Johnson's business complements the big
stores that Cencosud owns via (retailer) Paris," the statement
said.
Shares in Cencosud were trading down 1.27 percent after the
announcement, broadly in line with Santiago's blue chip IPSA
stock index .IPSA, which was 1.29 percent off.
Chile's retail sector has boomed in recent years, fueled by
robust domestic demand and easy access to credit. Sales
especially jumped this year as consumption picked up after a
devastating earthquake in February 2010.
The sector was shaken this year by a customer credit
scandal at La Polar LAP.SN after the retailer admitted to
renegotiating credit without the consent of customers, which
critics say was aimed at hiding bad loans to keep loss
provisions down. [ID:nN1E75K1TO]
(Additional reporting by Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and Gerald E.
McCormick)