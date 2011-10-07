* Deal to acquire stake worth around $100 million

* Acquisition gives Cencosud geographical reach (Adds details, company statement, share price)

Oct 7 Chilean retailer Cencosud CEN.SN said on Friday it signed a preliminary deal to take control of department store rival Johnson's in a deal worth around $100 million.

Cencosud said in a statement it signed a letter of intent to acquire 85.58 percent of Johnson's shares.

"For Cencosud, this operation represents a very attractive opportunity, given Johnson's business complements the big stores that Cencosud owns via (retailer) Paris," the statement said.

Shares in Cencosud were trading down 1.27 percent after the announcement, broadly in line with Santiago's blue chip IPSA stock index .IPSA, which was 1.29 percent off.

Chile's retail sector has boomed in recent years, fueled by robust domestic demand and easy access to credit. Sales especially jumped this year as consumption picked up after a devastating earthquake in February 2010.

Chile's retail sector has boomed in recent years, fueled by robust domestic demand and easy access to credit. Sales especially jumped this year as consumption picked up after a devastating earthquake in February 2010.

The sector was shaken this year by a customer credit scandal at La Polar LAP.SN after the retailer admitted to renegotiating credit without the consent of customers, which critics say was aimed at hiding bad loans to keep loss provisions down. [ID:nN1E75K1TO]