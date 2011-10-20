* Cencosud expects to close Johnson's deal in 30-60 days
* Company opening supermarkets, department store in Peru
LIMA Oct 20 Chilean retail giant Cencosud is
maintaining its investment plan in Latin America despite a
global economic downturn, and plans to aggressively expand in
Peru, the firm's head said on Thursday.
Chairman Horst Paulmann said Cencosud CEN.SN will open 25
supermarkets in Peru next year and plans to open the Paris
department store in its Andean neighbor. He declined to give
details on the amount of investment planned.
"We've got a lot to do to be No. 1 in Peru, we have many
new projects and plan to open a lot of stores," Paulmann told
journalists after meeting with Peru's Prime Minister Salomon
Lerner.
Cencosud expects to complete negotiations to buy control of
department store rival Johnson's in 30 to 60 days, Paulmann
said. The deal is worth $100 million and the two Chilean firms
signed a preliminary agreement on Oct. 7. [ID:nN1E7960VM]
"Johnson's is a company that has unfortunately gone badly
and must be sold to get out of financial troubles, so we made
an offer," Paulmann said.
Cencosud had previously announced a $2.3 billion expansion
plan in the next two years for the region, where it has stores
in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru.
(Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Editing by Gary Hill)