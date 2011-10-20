* Cencosud expects to close Johnson's deal in 30-60 days

* Company opening supermarkets, department store in Peru

LIMA Oct 20 Chilean retail giant Cencosud is maintaining its investment plan in Latin America despite a global economic downturn, and plans to aggressively expand in Peru, the firm's head said on Thursday.

Chairman Horst Paulmann said Cencosud CEN.SN will open 25 supermarkets in Peru next year and plans to open the Paris department store in its Andean neighbor. He declined to give details on the amount of investment planned.

"We've got a lot to do to be No. 1 in Peru, we have many new projects and plan to open a lot of stores," Paulmann told journalists after meeting with Peru's Prime Minister Salomon Lerner.

Cencosud expects to complete negotiations to buy control of department store rival Johnson's in 30 to 60 days, Paulmann said. The deal is worth $100 million and the two Chilean firms signed a preliminary agreement on Oct. 7. [ID:nN1E7960VM]

"Johnson's is a company that has unfortunately gone badly and must be sold to get out of financial troubles, so we made an offer," Paulmann said.

Cencosud had previously announced a $2.3 billion expansion plan in the next two years for the region, where it has stores in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Editing by Gary Hill)