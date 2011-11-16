* Total net worth of purchase around $387 mln

* Cencosud to finance buy with debt, cashflow - CEO

* Retailer says to stay focused on Brazilian supermarkets (Adds financing details, Cencosud comment)

By Antonio de la Jara and Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Nov 16 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud CEN.SN will buy Brazilian supermarket chain Prezunic, financing its purchase with debt and cash, the company said on Wednesday.

Cencosud said in a statement the overall value of the deal was 875 million reais ($494 million), which once adjusted for debt and working capital puts the purchase's net worth at 685.7 million reais ($387 million). It said the purchase would be effective as of Jan. 2.

"With this strategic purchase Cencosud enters the supermarket business in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which is one of the most important in Brazil," said Cencosud in the statement to Chile's regulator.

Cencosud will finance its purchase via debt and cashflow, CEO Daniel Rodriguez said later on Wednesday. The retailer will in the coming months evaluate a possible capital increase, but will also weigh other options, he added.

Cencosud on Tuesday said it was in talks to buy a Brazilian supermarket chain, but did not say which one.

Prezunic has about 30 supermarkets in Rio de Janeiro state.

Cencosud, one of Latin America's top retailers, also operates in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The company will remain focused on expansion in the Brazilian supermarket sector in the coming months, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he was confident the retailer will report higher sales in 2012 than it did this year. Cencosud on Tuesday posted a third-quarter net profit of 50.618 billion pesos. [ID:nSAG003149] ($1= 1.77 reais) (Additional reporting by Fabian Cambero, Froilan Romero, Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner, Gary Hill)