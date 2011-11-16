SANTIAGO Nov 16 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud CEN.SN will buy Brazilian supermarket chain Prezunic, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cencosud said it would spend a net 685.7 million reals, or around $386.7 million, for the purchase, which will be effective as of Jan. 2.

The retailer on Tuesday said it was in talks to buy a Brazilian supermarket chain, but did not mention which. (Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)