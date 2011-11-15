MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
SANTIAGO, Nov 15 Financial results for Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud CEN.SN for the Jan-Sept period, as released on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).
Jan-Sept 2011 Jan-Sept 2010 Net profit 177.942 186.388 Revenue 5,379.526 4,377.112 EPS (pesos) 78.6 82.3
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.