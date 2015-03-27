UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO, March 27 Chile diversified retailer Cencosud said on Friday that its full-year 2014 net profit fell 16.5 percent versus a year earlier to 191.886 billion pesos ($315.9 million).
(At the end of December $1 = 607.38 pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.