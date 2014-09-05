UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud posted a second- quarter net profit of 24.54 billion pesos ($41.9 million), a threefold surge from a year earlier, as sales increased and costs associated with taxes fell.
Cencosud owns such brands as supermarket chain Jumbo, home improvement chain Easy, and the Paris department stores, as well as commercial centers. It operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. ($1 = 584.4400 Chilean peso) (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources