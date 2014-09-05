SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud posted a second- quarter net profit of 24.54 billion pesos ($41.9 million), a threefold surge from a year earlier, as sales increased and costs associated with taxes fell.

Cencosud owns such brands as supermarket chain Jumbo, home improvement chain Easy, and the Paris department stores, as well as commercial centers. It operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. ($1 = 584.4400 Chilean peso) (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)