SANTIAGO, March 3 Chilean retailer Cencosud reported fourth quarter net profit of 188.7 billion pesos ($266 million), an 84 percent increase from a year before, as operational results improved and on the back of an efficiency plan.

The company in a filing to Chile's securities regulator pointed specifically to improved EBITDA margins in its supermarkets division, as well as improved margins at its malls, department stores, and home improvement centers.

($1 = 710.16 pesos at the end of December) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Andrew Hay)