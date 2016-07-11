(Adds comments on sale, background, share move)
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, July 11 Latin American retailer
Cencosud said on Monday it would sell a 5 percent stake
in the company via a share offering, which a source said was
designed to shore up finances.
The retailer, which is headquartered in Chile and has
operations throughout South America, is controlled by Chile's
Paulmann family, which currently owns about 57 percent of the
company, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Cencosud said in a statement the shares would be offered in
Chile as common stock and abroad as American Depositary Shares.
The block of around 142 million shares is expected to be priced
around July 15, with Cencosud founder and President Horst
Paulmann making a presentation to investors in Santiago, Sao
Paulo, London and New York.
The stock was trading at 1,818 pesos per share on Monday
afternoon, down nearly 4 percent on the day, which would put the
value of the 5 percent stake at around $400 million.
The statement said the company would not receive any of the
proceeds, but did not give any reasons for the sale.
But a source with knowledge of the operation told Reuters
that the move was aimed at boosting the Paulmanns' finances. It
would take some pressure off Cencosud as the owners "have quite
a lot of debt," the source added.
Originally from Germany, Horst Paulmann opened his first
supermarket in Chile in the 1970s and built Cencosud into a
retail empire, and is now listed by Forbes as the second-richest
person in Chile.
Cencosud runs the Jumbo supermarkets, Paris department store
and Easy home improvement store brands, among others, and has
significant operations in Chile and Argentina, with a presence
in Brazil, Peru, and Colombia.
($1 = 658.60 Chilean pesos)
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, additional reporting and
writing by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by G Crosse)