Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
April 3 Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc on Tuesday sold $725 million of first lien senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from $525 million, which was decreased from an originally planned $575 million.
JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBC, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CENGAGE LEARNING AMT $725 MLN COUPON 11.50 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 11.50 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/10/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 972 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.